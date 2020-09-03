PHOENIX, Ariz. — On Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, Donald Gene Freshour passed away peacefully at the age of 87.
Don was born April 10, 1933, in Elkhart, Indiana, to Clarence and Frances Freshour. Between 1950 and 1954, Don served as a military policeman for the Air Force and jump master for the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he went on to graduate from Florida State University.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.