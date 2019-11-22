DONALD E. STUTZMAN April 7, 1931 - Nov. 19, 2019

GOSHEN — Donald E. Stutzman, 88, of Greencroft, Goshen, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Goshen Hospital.
He was born April 7, 1931, in Elkhart, to George D. and Carol (Coan) Stutzman.
He was preceded in death by his son, Rex A. Stutzman in 2007 and his beloved brother, Jack Stutzman and his niece, Brenda Stutzman Gibbs earlier this year.
He is survived by five children, Donna (Jack) Hopper of Osceola, Michael (Nancy) Stutzman of Kittery, Maine, Cyndra (David) Odiorne of Wakarusa, Kent Stutzman of Elkhart and Lance (Tracy) Stutzman of Granger. Also surviving are many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Donald started in the retail business at a very young age at Goldberg’s, downtown Elkhart, where he became a buyer for men’s clothing. He continued in the retail business until his retirement. He loved helping people in all aspects of life. He never knew a stranger and was greeted warmly where ever he was met.
His main interest after retirement was studying the genealogy of his family and writing his memoirs. He loved historical sites and history, music and dancing. He also was an avid walker and enjoyed the great outdoors. Most of all was his love for his family. In addition to his children’s relationships, he had a very special bond with his niece Kim Stutzman and nephews George and David Stutzman.
He will be buried in Prairie Street Cemetery with his mother and father, Carol and George Stutzman.
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home is entrusted with his care.
There will be a celebration of life for family members scheduled at a later date.
