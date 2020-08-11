ELKHART — Memorial services for Donald E. Kufeldt, 93, of Elkhart, formerly of Constantine, Michigan, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Messiah Lutheran Church (outdoor yard), 185 W. 5th St., Constantine. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Constantine Food Pantry, Soup Kitchen or First Congregational United Church of Christ.
Donald died March 27, 2020. Eley Funeral Homes Inc. is entrusted with arrangements.
