DONALD E. KIDDER March 21, 1943 - Oct, 25, 2019

ELKHART — Donald E. “Don” Kidder, 76, of Elkhart, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at his residence with his family by his side to be reunited with his loving wife, Sharon K. Kidder, who preceded him Aug. 31, 2010.
He was born March 21, 1943, to the late Lee E. and Helen F. (Dodge) Kidder.
He is survived by his children, Shawn E. (Amber) Kidder and Michelle L. (Jimmy) Hall; grandchildren Scott, James, Justina, Melissa, and Cassidy; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Chloe, Nikolai, and Sammy; brothers Richard Kidder and David (Carmen) Kidder; and sisters Roberta Prugh, Beth Jones, and Pat Warfel.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and sister Carol Dehayes.
A visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St., Elkhart. A graveside service will take place prior to entombment in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN 46561 at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, with Pastor David Kidder officiating in the Chapel.
Memorial donations may be given to Heartland Hospice, 230 W Catalpa Drive D, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Don married the love of his life, Sharon K. Filbert, on June 25, 1966. He worked in the RV industry in the Michiana area for 40 years working in maintenance, customer service, and supervisory positions.
He was a proud member of the Eagles 1526 in Goshen, the Moose No. 599, American Legion No. 143, and VFW No. 88.
He enjoyed being social and knew just about everyone.
Don enjoyed spending time with his family most of all.
He loved drag racing with his son and grandchildren, going to car shows with his son-in-law and breaking open a cold one with his family and friends.
He will be missed greatly by them all.
