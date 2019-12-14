DONALD E. CHARLWOOD Oct. 16, 1939 - Dec. 10, 2019

ROME, Ga. — Donald Edward Charlwood, 80, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Bristol County, Massachusetts, on Oct. 16, 1939, son of the late Percy E. Charlwood and the late Beatrice Hills Charlwood. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Ann “Kelley” Reece Charlwood.
Mr. Charlwood was a graduate of Durham High School in Durham, North Carolina, and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1958 until 1966. He was employed for many years with the Elkhart Police Department. Prior to his retirement in 2004, he was employed with the State of Florida Department of Corrections. He was a member of the American Legion Post 5 in Rome, the Fraternal Order of Police 52 in Elkhart, the Loyal Order of Moose in Cape Coral, Florida, and was a member of the Senior Advisory Board at the Charles E. Parker Senior Center.
Survivors include four sons, Scott Charlwood (Kerri) of Elkhart, Chad Charlwood (Amy) of Goshen, Cory Charlwood of Elkhart and Christopher Charlwood (Bethany) of Goshen; three grandchildren, Erin Smith (Kyle), Roxanne Charlwood and Tristan Guffey; and a brother, William Wesley Charlwood (Carol) of Columbia, South Carolina. Nieces also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens with the American Legion Post 5 Honor Guard extending military honors.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, from noon until the service Monday. His sons, Scott, Chad, Cory, and Christopher, along with Michael Marsh and Jimmy Kelley will serve as pallbearers.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
