Last December, Don Mann Sr. passed away from COVID. At the time, we did not feel comfortable gathering in groups to honor his life with friends and family. We are ready!
The Mann family invites you to join us for a Celebration of Life event on Saturday, July 31. First, a short service will be held at Calvary United Methodist Church, 2222 W. Indiana Ave., Elkhart, IN 46516, at 1 p.m. The service will be informal so feel free to wear comfortable, casual clothing or something that reminds you of Don.
