A celebration of life service for Dixie Colleen Yoder will be held on Thursday, June 17, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 405 W. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart. Pastor Tom DeFries will officiate. A private family burial will follow at Rice Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Billings Funeral Home. Dixie, formerly of Elkhart, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Salinas, California; she was 88.

