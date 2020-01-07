DIANNE M. HAMPSHIRE May 26, 1949 - Jan. 1, 2020

GOSHEN — Dianne M. (Bare) Hampshire, 70, of Goshen, passed away peacefully following an extended illness at the Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
She was born May 26, 1949, in Mishawaka, to the late Joseph Buell and Norma Jean (Bare) Gadd.
Survivors include her son, Richard J. (Samantha) Hampshire of Phoenix, Arizona, and a host of loving extended family, friends and ADEC friends.
She was preceded in death by a brother.
Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Elkhart are hosting Dianne’s celebration of life services at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, with visitation beginning there at 11 a.m.
Chaplain Wyatt Smith, Chaplain at ADEC, will officiate and burial will follow in Little Pine Cemetery near Goshen.
Dianne worked at ADEC Inc. for many years and made many friends through her affiliation there.
She enjoyed designing and making jewelry, listening to Elvis Presley, playing euchre and beating the pants off of just about everyone and cheering on her beloved Fighting Irish football team.
Online condolences may reach the family by visiting the Billings Funeral Home website.
Memorial donations may be given to ADEC Inc.
