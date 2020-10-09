ELKHART — Diane L. Detwiler, 76, of Elkhart, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital. Arrangements are pending at Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart.
Most Popular
Articles
- Middlebury man accused of 10 counts of child molesting
- In-person early voting hours, locations announced
- Downtown expected to lose county courthouse
- Elkhart defense shines in 51-0 victory
- Elkhart police investigating possible child abduction
- County sets new record for daily COVID cases
- After long improvement, COVID-19 outbreak gets worse
- Christian leaders speak out about election
- Marian forced to cancel Elkhart game
- New Martin's Super Market is open
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Trump says he and first lady tested positive for coronavirus (19)
- campion torso pic (16)
- Downtown expected to lose county courthouse (12)
- Mask foes force cancellation of health meeting (8)
- Trump supporters to host boat parade (7)
- Trump supporters take to the waves (6)
- Judge approves settlement in Kahn case (5)
- New construction in River District planned (5)
- Indiana sees more growth in new coronavirus cases (5)
- Losers, suckers and rage in the era of Trump (4)
Recent Comments
-
Revolution 1776 said:
Indiana has not had an incident between police & citizens . Hopefully it remains that's way , Indiana , the common sense state
-
Revolution 1776 said:
Deaths are down ,move on
-
Revolution 1776 said:"unable to find an affordable rental "The federal reserve has created so much "funny money" that everything is too expensiveStop living like s…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.