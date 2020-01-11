DIANE BIERWAGEN May 15, 1941 - Jan. 4, 2020

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Diane (Fischer) Bierwagen, 78, passed away on Jan. 4, 2020, in Highlands Ranch after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s.
She was born in Columbus, Ohio, on May 15, 1941, to Jack and Dorothy (Schlueter) Fischer. She grew up in Colorado, Connecticut, Wisconsin and Indiana, where she graduated from Elkhart High School. She attended Valparaiso University. She married Gordon in 1964.
She is survived by her husband; sisters Marilyn (John) Ruck and Susan Gust; her in-laws, Paula and Bill Otto, and Ellen and Fred Meyer; her children Erik Bierwagen (Laura) of Redwood City, California, Lisa Bierwagen (Ryan Rice) of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Krista Reese (Kristopher) of Centennial, Colorado; and grandchildren Noah, Alex, Jack, Colin, Zach, Timmy, Kate and Hannah.
A service is at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, in Colorado. Heflebower Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. A full obituary is at www.heflebowerfuneralservices.com.
