ELKHART — Diana Kay (Troup) Staley, 74, of Elkhart, left this earth to be with her heavenly Father at 1:14 p.m. on July 14, 2020, while residing in long term care from a brain bleed at Shell Point Larsen Pavilion, in Fort Myers, Florida.
Diana was born on Feb. 10, 1946, to Neil F. Troup and Elizabeth M. (Morris) Troup. She was a lifelong resident of Elkhart and enjoyed spending the winters in Fort Myers and Sanibel Island, Florida. On June 28, 1964, she married the love of her life, Terry A. Staley. They were married 56 years. It was her dream and desire to be a wife and mother. They were lifelong partners and best friends who loved to travel, dance, and in later years, knit together. She loved her little “therapy” dog Buddy, and shelling with her husband on Sanibel Island was one of her great passions.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.