SOUTH BEND — Dian Kay Bridenstine, 80, of South Bend, formerly of Elkhart, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Elkhart Hospice House.
She was born March 25, 1939, in Elkhart, to the late John W. and Claudine E. (Love) Bridenstine.
Also preceding her in death was a sister, Mary Ann Shreiner.
Surviving Dian are a sister, Barbara Ann Croy of Elkhart; an uncle, Charles (Lucille) Bridenstine of Edwardsburg, Michigan; four nephews; and one niece.
Dian enjoyed music and especially loved singing and dancing.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home. Burial will be in Prairie Street Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in memory of Dian may be made to the Elkhart Valley Church of the Brethren Community Meals, 24955 C. R. 24, Elkhart, IN 46517.
