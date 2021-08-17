Devon Willis Helmuth, 65, of Goshen, passed away on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at his home.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Friday, Aug. 20, at Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St., Elkhart. At noon, military honors will be rendered by the Elkhart Marine Corps League Detachment 1397 and U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Detail.
