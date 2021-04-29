WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — DeVerl M. Smith, 77, of Wesley Chapel, died April 20, 2021.

DeVerl was born April 14, 1944, to DeVerl W. Smith and Barbara (Kronewitter) Smith in South Bend, Indiana.

(1) entry

cslabaugh
cslabaugh

I’m very sad to. Hear of DeVerl’s passing. I haven’t seen him since he moved south. We worked together at Phillips Industries.

DEVerl was a wonderful guy, he will be sorely missed by many people.

Carl Slabaugh

Report Add Reply

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.