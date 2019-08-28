DERECK A. KLOPFENSTEIN Sept. 26, 1969 - Aug. 25, 2019

GOSHEN — Local veterinarian, Dr. Dereck Alan Klopfenstein, 49, of Goshen, was struck by a car on Aug. 8, 2019, while doing a training ride for his upcoming Ironman.
He sustained massive brain damage and died Aug. 25, 2019.
He is survived by his children, Gabriella, a sophomore at Goshen College, Lucas, a senior at Bethany and Samuel, a freshman at Bethany; his parents, Dr. Douglas and Janette Yoder of Goshen; brothers Chad (Tracy) Klopfenstein of Goshen, and Justin (Tricia) Yoder of Indianapolis; nieces Alexa and Maya Klopfenstein, Logan and Eleanor Yoder; nephew Weston Yoder; and his girlfriend, Dr. Diane Kaeser.
On Sept. 26, 1969, Dereck was born to Roger and Janette Rupp Klopfenstein in Archbold, Ohio.
On Aug. 23, 1973, his father passed away.
In 1976, Douglas Yoder became his father when he married Janette. The family moved to West Liberty, Ohio, where Doug had a veterinary practice.
Dereck graduated from West Liberty Salem High School in 1988, from Goshen College in 1992 and from Purdue University School of Veterinary Medicine in 1997.
He worked three years as a veterinarian in Wisconsin. In 1999, his father and he started Dairy Veterinary Management Services, Goshen.
Dereck lived in Goshen since 1999 and was a member of Belmont Mennonite Church.
He was married to Marisa Schipani from 1995 to 2015. Their children were the greatest joy of Dereck’s life. They took many vacations full of learning experiences. He was proud of all their theater and sports activities and filmed or photographed most of them.
Dereck was known for his intellect and reasoning process, his deep relationships and conversations, his wit and storytelling, as well as his physical achievements.
Visitation will be at College Mennonite Church Fellowship Hall from 1-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, and the memorial will be in the sanctuary at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1.
Pastor Mandy Yoder will have the meditation.
Memorial gifts may be given to Heifer International or for the children’s college funds that Dereck had established for each child.
Gifts may be given through Yoder Culp Funeral Home.
