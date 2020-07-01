MIDDLEBURY — Dennis Raymond Smeltzer, 71, of Middlebury, died at 5:16 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Goshen Health Hospital. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
