DENNIS P. HOLZHAUSEN March 22, 1940 - Dec. 24, 2019

CANBY, Ore. — Dennis Paul Holzhausen, 79, passed away Dec. 24, 2019, in Canby, and will be missed by his many family and friends.
Dennis was born March 22, 1940, in Owosso, Michigan, to his parents Charlotte and Henry Holzhausen.
He was the oldest of three boys and brother to Allen and Mark Holzhausen.
Dennis graduated from high school in Visalia, California, where he was living with his aunt, uncle and cousins. He then moved back to Michigan and graduated from Aquinas College in Grand Rapids.
Dennis married Prudence (Prudy) Pardee on Aug. 17, 1963, in their hometown of Owosso, Michigan.
Dennis’ work in sales gave the couple the chance to travel oversees and live in Chicago, New York and New Jersey, before settling down in Elkhart.
They had two daughters, Amy and Alyse and lived in their home in Elkhart for 45 years before moving to Canby to be closer to Alyse and her family.
Dennis spent his successful career in sales working for a multitude of companies and retired from Port Huron, Michigan-based Acheson Colloids Corp. in 2002. After retirement, Dennis continued to enjoy hunting, target shooting and spending time with family and friends at their lake cottage and property in Big Rapids, Michigan.
He also was involved in the community, having served for years on the Elkhart Board of Public Safety and assisting with elections operations.
Dennis was a caring husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
He will be remembered as a hard-working man with a dry good sense of humor who valued and loved his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Prudy; daughters Amy Holzhausen (Ken Thoma) of Austin, Texas and Alyse Knudsen (Joel) of Canby; grandson Emerson Vordermark; granddaughter Ava Vordermark; and stepgrandson Grant Knudsen.
Memorial services will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to Thelma’s Place, 390 NW 2nd Ave., Canby, OR 97013.
