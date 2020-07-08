ELKHART — The family of Dennis K. Lyon, 77, of Elkhart will be receiving visitors and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St., Elkhart, and one hour prior to the Mass of Christian Burial scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 411 W. Vistula St., Bristol.
Dennis died Wednesday, June 24, and was cremated.
