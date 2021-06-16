Dennis J. Witte, 51, of Elkhart, Indiana, born Aug. 9, 1969, passed away in a house fire on May 27, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Joanne Rose Witte; his brother, Todd Witte; and his granddaughter, Renesmee Rose Marie Heims. He is survived by several siblings, nieces, nephews and friends. He has three daughters, a son-in-law and one grandson (Jasdeep Singh): Trina Singh of LaPorte Indiana, Jessica Witte of Elkhart, Indiana, and Sierra Eastman of Elkhart, Indiana.
