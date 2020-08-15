ELKHART — Dennis E. Clemans passed away with his family by his side on Aug. 7, 2020, at the age of 73.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 33 years, Cathy; children, Denise (Steven) and Michael; grandchildren, Terrin, Makayla, Kristin, Kaleb and Noah; as well as numerous relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Clemans; mother, Ellen Josephine Clemans, and his sister, Billie Jean Fonte.
At age 19, Dennis enlisted into the United States Army and proudly served his country while stationed in Germany. Dennis had more than a hobby, he had a craft. His passion was racing stock cars. He built them from the ground up and then traveled to local speedways every week to watch them run. His family and friends were proud of all his achievements both on and off the track.
A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends on Aug. 22.
Elkhart Cremation is entrusted with arrangements.
