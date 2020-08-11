HOMOSASSA, Fla. — Dennis (Deni) Dean Madlem, 67, passed away Aug. 5, 2020, in Homosassa.
He was born April 9, 1953, in Elkhart County to Dean and M. Nancy (Kriegbaum) Madlem.
He is survived by his two children, Derek (Alyshia) of Noblesville, Indiana, and Nick (Reese) of New Richmond, Wisconsin; sisters Deb Loper and Cindy (Larry) Kuskye; live-in partner Sandra Baker; and his beloved cats, Fred, Lil Bit, and Blinky.
Deni was a graduate of Concord High School, where he was a well-known athlete. He went on to play football for Northwestern. In his later years, he was an expert woodworker who enjoyed fishing and riding his bike.
A private celebration of life will be held in honor of Deni in Homosassa on Monday, Aug. 10. Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida, is entrusted with arrangements.
