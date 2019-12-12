DENNIS D. OSBORN May 8, 1957 - Nov. 28, 2019

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Dennis Dale Osborn, 62, passed away at his home in Lexington on Nov. 28, 2019, while surrounded by family.
Denny was born May 8, 1957, in Elkhart, to the parents of Lily and William Osborn.
Denny married and spent 25 happy years with his wife Teresa Osborn, with whom he helped raise their granddaughter, Katlin Wise.
Denny graduated from Concord High School in 1975 before moving to Orlando, Florida where he enjoyed trips to the beach, spending weekends on his boat and worked at Malibu Paint shop doing custom paint jobs on vehicles.
The last 15 years he had lived in Lexington.
Denny worked at Don’s Body Shop where he made many great friends.
He enjoyed being in his ‘mancave’, watching Nascar, working in the yard and spending time with his family.
Denny was preceded in death by his father, William Osborn and a daughter, Amber Osborn.
Denny is survived and missed deeply by his mother and stepdad, Lily (JC) York of Florida; his wife, Teresa Osborne of Tennessee; his sisters, Debi (Donald) Cobb and Dawn (Mike) Straughan both of Florida; a daughter, Melody Janetske of Michigan; stepchildren Mike Wise, Christine Wise and Stephanie Smith of Indiana; as well as his grandchildren, Brayden, Katlin, Samantha, Michael, Paiton, Kyleigh, Wade, Oliver and Charlie.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has been chosen with a ceremony at a later date.
