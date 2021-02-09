ELKHART — Dennis A. Shemberger, 70, passed away at home Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fatal shooting reported on South Main
- Trailer salesman accused of taking $700K
- Young's stimulus amendment approved with bipartisan support
- Victim identified in fatal shooting at Elkhart gas station
- Long-time city servant Sue Beadle dies
- Sue M. Beadle
- Crash kills truck driver, closes Indiana Toll Road
- Brandyn J. Orich
- New playgrounds, kayak launches coming to Elkhart parks
- Local restrictions may remain until 70% are vaccinated
Images
Videos
Commented
- Fresh attention on Rogers' past with Oath Keepers after Capitol attack (15)
- Police propose $7.3M 10-year contract for cameras, records system (11)
- People's Forum (9)
- Jimtown community protests departure of coach (6)
- Elkhart County outbreak back to red, vaccine available for those 70+ (6)
- State lawmakers debate public health, personal freedom (5)
- Man found dead in car where he had been living (4)
- Former Jimtown students, parents decry coach's resignation (4)
- Officials urge residents to stay vigilant as number of COVID hospitalizations declines (4)
- Health officer: 'Masks stay on' amid improving numbers (4)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.