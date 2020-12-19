ELKHART — Denis L. Stemm, 80, of Elkhart, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Courtyard Healthcare in Goshen.

Denis was born Sept. 21, 1940, in Elkhart to Richard and Gladys Stemm.

Oh my gosh, we had seen each other in such a long time! For that I am the sorry one as it is now too late. Rest in Peace 'Cuz' and May God Bless. Chuck and Joan Stemm.

