ELKHART — Deloris C. “Dee” Max, 81, of Elkhart died Dec. 8, 2020, at Heritage Point Assisted Living and Memory Care Center in Mishawaka. Arrangements are pending with Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home.
