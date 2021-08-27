Delores L. Torok, 92, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, formerly of Mishawaka, passed away on Aug. 21, 2021.
Dolores was born Dec. 20, 1928, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Surviving are her children James (Mary Carson) Torok of NY, Kenneth (Shuhui Lin) Torok of Folsom, California, and LeAnn (David) Adams of Jeffersonville, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles and five brothers: Kenneth, Owen, Dale, Cletus and Virgil Lee.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.