ELKHART — Delores Gates, 67, of Golden Pond Trail, Elkhart, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital.
Delores was born May 30, 1953, in Chicago to Jimmy and Lucy Mae Harris, who both preceded her in death along with grandparents Victor and Leoler Gary, son Shawn C. Gates, grandchildren Kasey and Kayla Szucs, sisters Ella L. Harris and Bessie D. Gates, and brothers James Harris Sr. and Joseph L. Harris.
