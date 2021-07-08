Delora M. Bloomingdale (formerly of Bristol, Indiana, and Porter Ranch, California) passed away July 5, 2021, in Sun Valley, California, at the age of 101. She had been residing at Villa Scalabrini Retirement Center and Special Care Unit.
Delora was born June 13, 1920, in Elkhart to Carlton and Ruth Naomi Rowe. She married Roland Bloomingdale on April 26, 1941. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary prior to his death on June 29, 1991.
