CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — Delno D. Johnson, 71, of Cassopolis, was found passed away peacefully at his home at 6:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Arrangements are pending at Billings Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elkhart.
