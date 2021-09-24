Della M. Konneck, 77, of Union, Michigan, passed away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Milestone Senior Living in Woodruff, Wisconsin.
She was born on Feb. 25, 1944, in Elkhart, Indiana, daughter of Hubert and Wilma (nee Bash) Yeager. Della married Dallas K. Konneck on Nov. 10, 1961, in Joliet, Illinois. Together they owned and operated Mari-Del catering for many years. She loved cooking and baking. Della will be remembered for her famous potato chip cookie recipe and using her granddaughter’s caramel puff recipe as her own.
