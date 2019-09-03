ELKHART — Delbert T. Woolwine, 87, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
He was born May 21, 1932, in West Virginia, to James Goodson and Margaret Woolwine.
On July 21, 1956, he married Esther (Ramsey) Woolwine.
Surviving are his wife, Esther Woolwine; six siblings; his son, Kevin (Krissy) Woolwine of Elkhart; son in-law Chet Pfishner; daughter in-law Jill Woolwine; grandchildren Amy (Dan) Kline, Tasha (Dave) Wagner, Eric Pfishner, Jennifer (Mike) Wolfe, Ryan (Jessica) Woolwine, Tyler (Leesha) Woolwine, Courtney (Justin) Clawson, Karanda Presswood and Dalton Woolwine; and 14 great- grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five siblings; daughter Joni Pfishner; and son Mark Woolwine.
Delbert proudly served his country during the Korean War as a cook in the U. S. Army. He served in the Army Reserves after returning from his duty until 1960.
In 1992, he retired from Whitehall Laboratories, where he worked for 33 years.
He loved traveling with his wife, gardening, playing golf, fixing things, and most of all, spending time with his family.
Visitation will be from 2 - 4 p.m.Sunday, Sept. 8, with a memorial service immediately following at Greater Faith Fellowship, 59132 Elm Road, Mishawaka.
Military honors will be rendered by the U. S. Army Honor Guard immediately following the service.
Pastor Terry Henson will officiate.
Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his arrangements.
