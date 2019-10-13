DELBERT L. MULLET Aug. 16, 1943 - Oct. 11, 2019

GOSHEN – Delbert L. Mullet, 76, of Goshen, died unexpectedly at 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Greencroft Gables Health Care, Goshen.
He was born on Aug. 16, 1943, in Elkhart County, to Felty and Elizabeth (Helmuth) Mullet. On April 21, 1968, he married Anna Marie Mullet in Nappanee.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Nate (Jo) Mullet of Goshen, Lynn (Trina) Mullet of Middlebury and Glen Mullet of Millersburg; daughter, Shirleen (Darin) Yoder of Goshen; nine grandchildren; three sisters, Dorothy Yoder of Goshen, Mary Ellen (Jan) Heisey of Taylorsville, Mississippi, and Maggie (Glenn) Mast of Canon City, Colorado; and brother, John (Cheryl) Mullet of Brooksville, Mississippi. He was preceded in death by his parents and a stillborn sister, Carole Sue Mullet.
Delbert was a loyal and faithful member of Pleasant Grove Conservative Mennonite Church where he was the treasurer for many years until his health declined. He was self-employed most of his working life and the founder of Mullet Battery in Goshen, which is currently operated by his two oldest sons. Delbert enjoyed going hunting and fishing and loved his grandchildren dearly.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, and 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Pleasant Grove Conservative Mennonite Church, 13483 C.R. 38, Goshen. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, also at Pleasant Grove Church. Services will be conducted by Bishop Randall Riegsecker, Pastor Roy Rodes and Deacon Jeremy Weaver. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Goshen.
Memorials may be given to Pleasant Grove Mission Fund.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
