LIGONIER — Delbert E. Shrock, 89, of Ligonier, formerly of Topeka, died at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Avalon Village Nursing Care, Ligonier. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID-19 restrictions coming back to Elkhart County
- 25 COVID deaths in first 10 days of November
- 4-year-old killed in collision
- County picks site near Goshen for consolidated courts
- State, county COVID totals soar
- Marc J. Duel
- White Pigeon man killed in collision
- Church used as voting center criticized
- Timothy T. O’Toole
- Lois V. Dusthimer
Images
Videos
Commented
- Governor: Elkhart County COVID restrictions should not be based on politics (19)
- People's Forum (13)
- Mayor leads rally to keep courts downtown (9)
- Indiana, Elkhart break daily COVID records (8)
- 25% of COVID-19 cases recorded in last 30 days (8)
- Community-police relations discussed at town hall (7)
- Elkhart mayor tests positive, reports mild symptoms (6)
- Elkhart man rescued from Minnesota wilderness (5)
- Land purchase deals await courthouse decision (5)
- County picks site near Goshen for consolidated courts (5)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.