ELKHART — Deidre N. Gary, 39, passed away April 4, 2020, at Valleyview Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was born June 8, 1980, in Elkhart.
She was preceded in death by her father, L.C. Gary and one brother.
Surviving are three children, Shatavian Wallin, Avienne Gary and Tayana Gary, two grandchildren, Maleeah Wallin and Elijah Wallin and three brothers.
Per her wishes there will be no services and cremation will take place.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
