ELKHART — A celebration of life for Debra J. Ivers will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at the home of her daughter, Holly Mast. Friends are urged to reach out to Holly on social media for additional information.
Debra, 59, passed away June 13, 2020, at her home in Elkhart. Elkhart Cremation was entrusted with arrangements.
