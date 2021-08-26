Deborah Sue (Smoots) Evans, 68, of Osceola, Indiana, passed away on Aug. 23, 2021, in South Bend, Indiana.
She was born to the late Ralph and Lillian (Schrock) Smoots on Aug. 31, 1952. She was a simple and loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed watching Western shows and church sermons on TV. She adored her cat “Angel.”
