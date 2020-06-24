ELKHART — Deborah Sue McQueen of Elkhart died peacefully Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Center for Hospice Elkhart.
Preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Marjory Robinson, Deb leaves behind her husband and their five children all from the area: Matt McQueen, Robin (Cary) Peters, Tiffany McQueen, Ashley (Faruq) Ghaffar and Michael (Libby) McQueen. She leaves a legacy of 16 grandchildren. Deb also touched the lives of a number of children by providing an official second home during times of special needs.
