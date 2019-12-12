DEBORAH K. IZAK Jan. 25, 1951 - Dec. 9, 2019

ELKHART — Deborah K. Izak, 68, of Elkhart, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
She was born Jan. 25, 1951, to the late Katherine (Murray) and Herbert Pietzko.
She is survived by her sons, Steven (Lola) Izak and Phil (Amanda) Izak; grandchildren Addison Nichole Chesney, Jaime Izak, Alexander Izak, and Natalia Drysdale Izak; son-in-law Steve Chesney; sisters Constance Schrock and Becky (Pietzko) Dodson; and former spouse, Lawrence Izak.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Jaime Chesney and brother Steven Smith.
In accordance with Deborah’s wishes, cremation was chosen and will take place at Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 812 Baldwin St., Elkhart.
A private celebration of life family gathering will take place at a later date in the spring.
Deborah worked at GTE as an account manager for 25 years before retiring and was a member of the DAV in Elkhart.
She loved to watch NASCAR, drag races, “Jeopardy,” “Law and Order,” “Wheel of Fortune”, and was a fan of both Notre Dame and the Chicago Bears.
Deborah enjoyed spending time outdoors and enjoyed traveling with her daughter, Jaime.
She and her sister, Constance, shared fond memories of going to country music concerts together, especially to see Garth Brooks.
Deborah loved spending time with her grandchildren and always made time for them.
She will be missed greatly by her loving family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.