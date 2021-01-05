ELKHART — Deborah J. Gallagher, 60, of Elkhart, formerly of Florida, was called to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at her residence. Arrangements are pending at Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart.
