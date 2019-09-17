DEAN G. SLAGEL Dec. 17, 1926 - Sept. 14, 2019

ELKHART — Dean George Slagel, 92, of Elkhart, died 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Hubbard Hill Living Wisdom Community.
He was born Dec. 17, 1926, in Flanagan, Illinois, to George and Clara (Guth) Slagel. On June 18, 1948, he married Dorothy Lucille (Schrock) Slagel at Metamora Mennonite Church, Metamora, Illinois, and she died Dec. 22, 2018.
Surviving are two daughters, Sharon Rose Berkey of Indianapolis and Annette Kay Slagel of Baldwin, Michigan; three sons, David Dean Slagel of Ocala, Florida, Paul Allen (Kristi Sommer-Slagel) Slagel of Bristol, and Sanford Lee (Linda) Slagel of Goshen; and nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death are his parents, wife Dorothy, an infant sister and a brother, Duane Slagel.
Dean was a 1944 graduate of Flanagan High School; attended Ball State University, Butler University and Goshen College; and received his master’s from Western Michigan University. He served during World War II in the U.S. Army and was discharged in 1946. Dean was founder of Slagel & Son Insulation. He taught school at Honeyville, Ligonier, Morgan Town and Goshen. Dean was a former pastor at Mount Pleasant Mennonite Church, Martinsville, North Goshen Mennonite Church and a member of Walnut Hill Mennonite Church, where he was a team pastor. He was Sunday School Superintendent of Conference of Indiana.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 18, with the service following at noon, all at Hubbard Hill Living Wisdom Community, 28070 C.R. 24, Elkhart. Pastor Tim Henke and Chaplain Dave Severance will officiate. Burial will be at West Goshen Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial donations may be directed to Hubbard Hill Living Wisdom Community.
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
