SOUTH BEND — Dean Davis, 85, of South Bend, Sarasota and formerly of Elkhart, is now dancing with the angels, while likely listening to Frank Sinatra and making everyone his famous bloody marys, in heaven.
Dean had a plentiful life which he created for himself and his family, after experiencing adversity while growing up in a poor neighborhood. He decided he needed to break the cycle from that childhood and knew that a degree from The University of Notre Dame would help him achieve that. As a great mechanic, his brother Hank kept Dean’s car running so he could work many jobs to put himself through school. He had two other brothers, Bob and Don and a sister, Bette.
Dean saw the love of his life while walking the halls in high school and told his buddy, “I’m gonna marry that girl someday.” It was upon graduating from Notre Dame, Cum Laude in 1956, that “that girl” Phyllis Abbott, became his bride.
He spent two years with the U.S. Army where he was “Soldier of the Month” at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
Upon his discharge, he rejoined The Associates, where he was employed while in college. After assignments in various cities he became manager of the Midwest region.
In Gladstone, Missouri, Dean and Phyllis bought their first home and made best friends with all of their neighbors. It was there that his buddy Walt Coffey would put him up to arm wrestling for money and push-up contests, which he rarely lost.
Daughter, Kelly Wilson of South Bend and son Doug Davis of Newport Beach, California, were born there. They were later relocated via The Associates, back to their hometown of South Bend, where daughter, Beth Olson of Indianapolis was born.
Dean went on to The First Bank & Trust Co, an affiliate, and then moved on as Senior Vice President at St. Joseph Valley Bank in Elkhart. Under the aegis of that corporation Dean founded the St. Joseph Valley Finance Company as its president and opened offices in nine cities.
Phyllis and Dean decided to lay roots in Elkhart and bought a cottage on Birch Lake, in Michigan, where they spent the next 30 years. Dean loved to fish and taught all three kids to gut, clean and smoke a fish. He helped his son build a giant, 10 foot turtle cage that sat in the water and was known for his red “trucker” hat that he always wore out in the boat.
At the age of 46, Dean was forced to retire when he suffered a stroke. After achieving the success he worked for so diligently, for so many years, he had to leave it all behind and find a new way of living. Once well enough, Dean began studying antiques and made a hobby of attending auctions and refinishing furniture. He didn’t sell the pieces, but gave them away to people when they expressed interest.
Dean relished in watching his children and grandchildren grow up. He helped care for and spoil his grandchildren – Alex Wilson (Michelle Ortiz Kerr) of Falls Church, Virginia, Brooke Wilson of South Bend, and Davis and Russell Olson of Indianapolis. In his later years, he adored visits from his great-granddaughter, Georgia, who fondly called him “PopPop.” He mentored high school kids and there were a couple of relationships and kids he was particularly proud of: Hernan Recindez of South Bend and Jet Taylor, formerly of Indianapolis.
Dean served on the boards of The Salvation Army in both Elkhart and South Bend. He was on the board of the Cass County Board of Public Works, The Porter Township Board of Zoning Appeals and was a founder of The Birch Lake Homeowners Association. In that capacity, he was instrumental in bringing sewers to the lake to preserve its pristine waters for future generations.
Dean worked as a volunteer boxing trainer at the Elkhart Boxing Club and trained his own children on the bag in the garage.
While spending winters in Sarasota, he enjoyed playing bocce ball, riding his bike and swimming.
He loved playing Euchre and bridge, reading books on World War II (where his three brothers served), listening to classical and country music, and having company over while making chili and watching Notre Dame football. Some of his other favorite things were his red, ‘49 Chevy Pick Up, gardening in his yard at Birch Lake and his dog, Penny.
Still, his favorite thing in the world was his “Phyllie,” his bride of 63 years.
The Davis family is especially grateful to Dean’s doctors for their wonderful care over the years: Drs. Milton Gibson, Paula Toth Russell, Jerome Skelly and John Katsaropoulos.
There will be no funeral, but a visitation for the family and friends to celebrate his life and tell stories about “Deano” will be from 2 -5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Palmer Funeral Home – Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46614. Please bring your smiles and laughter and feel free to wear “bermudas.” Dean didn’t want to go anywhere if he couldn’t just wear his bermudas.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Salvation Armies of Elkhart or South Bend, Center for Hospice Care at 501 Comfort Pl, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or Joy’s House, Adult Day Service at 2028 Broad Ripple Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46220.
