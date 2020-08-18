GOSHEN — Dean Baker, 102, of Goshen, formerly of Elkhart, died of COVID-19 at Courtyard Nursing Home in Goshen on Aug. 13, 2020.
He is survived by his daughter, Carolyn Baker, of Boulder, Colorado, and his niece, Shana Dines, and her husband, Mike, of Goshen.
In 1939 he married Olive Hess who died in 2003. He later married Anna Marie (Olinghouse) Bender who died in 2017.
Dean worked at the Conn Manufacturing Co. and at American Coating Mills. He later co-founded the B&N Aluminum Welding Co. in Elkhart and was the owner of Dean’s Chicken Coop Drive Inn and the Pierre Moran Laundromat. He was the key developer of the Concord Mall in 1965.
The family wishes to thank attorney Adam Taylor and social worker Carol Bartosik for their services in helping place Dean at Courtyard Healthcare Center. Special thanks are extended to Courtyard and to Riverside Nursing Home in Elkhart.
Dean was a member of the New Life Christian Center in Bristol. A memorial service for him will be held at New Life Christian Center at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30.
Donations may be made on Dean’s behalf to Courtyard Healthcare Center, 2400 College Ave., Goshen, IN 46528 for personal protective equipment for health care workers.
Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home, Elkhart, is entrusted with arrangements. An online condolence for the family may be left at the funeral home website.
