OSCEOLA — David Singleton, 67, of Osceola, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at BellTower Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Granger.
David was born Feb. 11, 1952, in Elkhart, to the late LeRoy and Vivian (Kindig) Singleton.
Surviving are his brothers, Phil (Karen) Singleton and Gary (Debra) Singleton, both of Mishawaka, his nieces, Julie (Todd) Bradley, Danielle (Mark) Stapleton, Kelly (Jake) Brown and Krista Coletti and 10 great-nieces and nephews.
Memorial visitation for David’s will be from 4 - 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola, with a memorial service to begin at 6 p.m.
He will be laid to rest at a later date.
David was employed by Whitehall Laboratories and later with Statewide Aluminum.
He also spent many years managing the canteen and tending bar at the American Legion Post No. 308 in Osceola where he was a longtime member.
For the full obituary, please visit www.CruzFamilyFH.com.
