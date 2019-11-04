DAVID S. MELVIN Sept. 9, 1940 - Oct. 12, 2019

ELKHART — David Sterling Melvin, 79, of Elkhart, was taken from his family in a tragic car accident on Saturday, Oct. 12 , 2019, in Osceola.
David was born Sept. 9, 1940, in Casper, Wyoming.
He married Joyce Wininger in 1989; she preceded him in death March 8, 2017.
David honorably served his country in the U. S. Air Force as a professional photographer and intelligence analyst.
David retired as a Member Development Specialist for Cotter & Co. (True Value and V&S Variety Stores), responsible for the Midwest region in designing and setting up new stores and working with owners to maximize their successes.
After David’s retirement he worked for Cressy and Everett Real Estate as a TV show and photo editor and at the Elkhart Truth in online sales and marketing.
For the RV Hall of Fame, David even produced their keynote video that aired for several years.
David was a beloved father and his true love was his family, his many great friends and of course taking their pictures. He was a true professional photographer and master of composition.
He never encountered a stranger and was very loved by many people and will be greatly missed.
The last photograph of David was of him doing what he loved, taking peoples photographs.
David is survived by his children, David Scott (Elizabeth) Melvin of Chesapeake, Virginia and Darolyn Erica (James) Jones of Fishers, his stepson, Brad (Suzette) Burleson of Elkhart; his loving companion, Toni Youts of Osceola; his grandchildren, Kory Gamet, Rhyan Gamet, Will Jones, Brandi (John) Gilkey, Brina (Cory) Boggs, Braven Burleson, and Brenay Burleson.
He is survived by his sister, Victoria (Gerry) Jenkins of Dumfries, Virginia, Robert (Sheila) Melvin of Gillette, Wyoming, Richard (Candice) Melvin of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
David was preceded in death by his father Ivan Knight, and his parents, Maurice and Vivian Melvin and his sister, Sharon Barkdoll.
A celebration of life service will be at noon Saturday, Nov. 9, at River Oaks Community Church, 58020 C.R. 115, Goshen, IN 46528 where friends may visit one hour before services.
Memorial donations made in memory of David and Joyce Melvin to River Oaks Community Church.
Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home is assisting the Melvin family.
Online condolences may be made to the Melvin family on the funeral home website at https://www.stemmlawsonpeterson.com.
