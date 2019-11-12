DAVID R. STARK Oct. 8, 1954 - Nov. 9, 2019

GOSHEN — David Richard Stark, 65, of Goshen, died at his residence Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
He was born Oct. 8, 1954, in Chicago, to August Albert and Hazel Marilyn (Davis) Stark.
He married Kim Lynn (White) Stark on Dec. 27, 1984, in Carlinville, Illinois and she survives.
Also surviving are sons David (Janey) Stark of Tecumseh, Michigan, Larry (Courtney) Stark of Bristol; daughters Rebecca (Nicholas) Evanoff of Covington, Georgia, Diana (Andrew) Soltwedel of Bristol and Mary (Cody) Minnis of Goshen; 11 grandchildren; and sisters Marilyn (Brian) Goode of Spring, Texas, Patricia Young of Thonotosassa, Florida and Mikealeen (Randy) Miller of Runnells, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Barbara Madewell.
David was an Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War and was discharged in July of 1976.
He worked as a carpenter and was a member of the Grace Community Church, Goshen.
He was also an avid outdoorsman, fisherman, Fisher of men and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m., all at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St. Goshen, IN 46526.
Pastor Tannan Peters of Grace Community Church will officiate.
Memorial contributions can be directed to the Goshen DAV Post 15, 708 W. Pike St. Goshen, IN 46526.
Online condolences can be submitted at www.rrefh.com.
