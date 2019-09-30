DAVID R. SIGSBEE June 24, 1949 - Sept. 27, 2019

GOSHEN — David R. Sigsbee, 70, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Waterford Crossing Healthcare.
He was born June 24, 1949, in Elkhart, to John W. and Mary L. (Hug) Sigsbee.
On May 3, 1969, he married Nancy J. Bowen in Elkhart.
She survives, along with his mother Mary of Elkhart; a daughter, Amy (Charles) Moore of Elkhart; two sons, Brett Sigsbee and John D. (Clarissa) Sigsbee, both of Goshen; eight grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Along with his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Sigsbee.
A U.S. Marine veteran, he retired as a maintenance manager for Hi-Tech Housing Inc., Bristol.
David was an outdoorsman who loved his dog, Tippy and enjoyed golfing and bowling.
There are no services planned.
Yoder-Culp Funeral home is assisting the family.
