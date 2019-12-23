DAVID LEE WESTLAKE Feb. 8, 1946 - Dec. 20, 2019

ELKHART — David Lee Westlake, 73, of Elkhart, passed away peacefully following an extended illness in the comfort of his own home at 8:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
He was born Feb. 8, 1946, in Elkhart to the late Howard and Clara (Ritchie) Westlake. He married Sharon Boomershine in Middlebury on Nov. 2, 1968. She survives at home after 51 wonderful years together.
Other survivors include his sons Brandon (Michelle) and Matthew Westlake; brother John (Betty) Westlake; sisters Joyce (Perry) Tubbs and Sue (Hal) Locke; granddaughters Kaytlin, Emma and Gracie Westlake; and a host of loving nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Preceding Dave in death are brothers Howard “Buck,” Harvey, Bill and Tom Westlake, and sisters Juanita Myrick and Joy Mapes.
A memorial celebration of David’s life will take place at Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Elkhart at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, with visitation beginning an hour earlier, at 10 a.m. Pastor Jeremy Sarber, chaplain at Billings Funeral Home, will officiate. Burial will follow at Prairie Street Cemetery in Elkhart once cremation has taken place.
David worked for the City of Elkhart for over 20 years at the wastewater treatment plant. He was an avid car enthusiast, and simply loved attending car shows and spending time in his pole barn tinkering and wrenching on his beloved ’67 Chevelle. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and spending time outdoors.
Online condolences may reach the family by visiting the funeral home’s website.
Memorial donations may be given to the Hospice Foundation.
