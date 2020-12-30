OSCEOLA — David “Tow-motor Dave” Lee Jones, 68, of Osceola, began his eternal nap on Dec. 25, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
David was born on June 16, 1952, in South Bend to the late William Jones and Emogene (Coffey) Jones. He married Marybeth (Rieck) Jones on June 18, 1977, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in South Bend. David is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and his son, Aaron David Jones.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.