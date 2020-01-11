DAVID JOHNSON July 24, 1942 - Jan. 9, 2020

GOSHEN — David Johnson, 77, of Goshen, passed away at 7:54 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at his residence.
He was born July 24, 1942, in Burlington, Iowa, to Nels Howard and Elizabeth (Haan) Johnson. David graduated from Cheshire Academy in Cheshire, Connecticut, in 1962. He had lived in Parkridge, Illinois, his whole life, until he moved to Elkhart in 1975. David married Peggy R. Murphy on June 10, 1999, in Portland, Oregon.
David was the owner of Commercial Structures in Nappanee. He was a member of the Sons of American Legion Post 424 in Bourbon and DAV Post 15 Auxiliary in Goshen. David had a passion for reading military history and antique cars.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Johnson of Goshen; children Eric (Barb) Johnson of Culver, Laura Johnson of San Francisco, Jennifer Johnson of Elkhart; Peggy’s children, Wendy (Ryan) Briscoe and Ben (Stephanie) Murphy, both of Goshen; “Other Son” Jack Lawrence of Nappanee; 13 grandchildren; sisters, Judy (Jeff) Benning of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Lisa (Peter) Aceto of Kenosha, Wisconsin; and a brother, Michael (Marcy) Johnson of Murray, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Johnson; and an ex-wife, Cynthia Johnson.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee. Funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Southwest Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Nappanee American Legion.
