David J. Pollock, 86, died on July 16, 2021 surrounded by his family, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Prior to his death, David lived in Barrington, Illinois, and in Elkhart.
David was born in Baytown, Texas, to John Edwin Pollock and Mary Evelyn Pollock. The family immigrated from Texas to Bromley Kent, United Kingdom, when David was 11, when John accepted a position with a large oil company and continued his career as an oil and gas chemist. In the UK, David attended Eastbourne College, an East Sussex, UK, boarding school for his preparatory studies. After graduating from Eastbourne, David completed two years of national service with the British Royal Army, Royal Regiment of Artillery, earning the rank of sergeant. David then attended the University of London where, in 1962, he graduated with a B.S. in chemical engineering.
